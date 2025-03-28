CBSE's Strict Rule Exposes Dummy Schools over Faking Class 12 Attendance

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to enforce strict regulations aimed at 'dummy' schools. Dummy schools have become a practice that has increasingly undermined the integrity of secondary education. The proposed regulation mandates that a student maintain a minimum of 75% attendance in their schools to be eligible for Class XII board exams.

If candidates are found to be non-attending or found missing during surprise inspections, such candidates may not be allowed to appear for the board examination. The current system is being exploited by many students; they are enrolling in dummy schools to focus solely on the preparation of engineering and medical entrance exams, a phenomenon that's particularly common in Delhi.

Candidates who are not meeting the attendance requirements may be directed to appear for examinations through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). We plan to implement the proposed CBSE guidelines from the 2025-26 academic year. The board's affiliation and examination bylaws will scrutinize schools that promote the 'dummy schools' culture or sponsor non-attending students.