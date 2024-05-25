Archery World Cup: Indian women’s compound archery defeats Turkey to secure gold

Shanghai, May 25 (IANS) Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami have won their third successive gold medal for India at the Archery World Championship beating Turkey 232-226 in a lopsided compound women’s team final.

This marks a hat-trick for the highly successful trio as they won the gold medal in France and Italy heading into the tournament.

The Indian contingent began the contest dominantly as they took a one-point lead in the first round and followed it with an exemplary second round which saw them hit five perfect 10s with two X, and one 9 extending their advantage to four points by the halfway point.

Despite Turkey’s attempt to regain footing in the contest a resilient Indian contingent maintained their four-point lead heading into the fourth round and went on to secure the contest by scoring 58 in the final round to claim gold.

India’s hopes of yet another gold medal still remain alive with Prathamesh Fuge having secured a spot in the final of the tournament where he will be facing world number James Lutz in the bid to win his first individual world cup gold.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.