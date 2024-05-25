Director Loses Rs. 25 Crores Due to Ranveer Singh?

The collaboration between Mythri Production, Prasanth Varma, and Ranveer Singh on a mega-budget project titled "Rakshas" has created a lot of excitement and speculation among fans. Despite rumours of Ranveer exiting the film, recent reports suggest that the shooting has already begun in Hyderabad.

Contrary to the rumours, some news reports have it that Ranveer Singh had not parted ways with "HanuMan" director Prasanth Varma and is still very much a part of the project. However, some Telugu portals are still claiming that Ranveer left the movie for personal reasons, and speculation is rife that this led to a loss of Rs 25 crores for Mythri Movie Makers.

However, these rumours have been busted as false by an English daily. An industry insider clarified, saying, “They just shot promotional material for the film over two days. How could they have spent Rs 25 crores on that without the film going on floors? So, these rumours about Rs 25 crore losses are completely baseless.”

It is said that Ranveer Singh is likely to further discuss with Prasanth Varma how to proceed and sort out a few creative issues to deliver a big-ticket entertainer with a Telugu director. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement for more details.