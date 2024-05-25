Watch: Chay is Shocked After Riding Kalki's 'Bujji'

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya was blown away after taking a spin in Bujji, the futuristic car featured in Prabhas' highly anticipated science-fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. On Saturday, Chaitanya had the opportunity to ride the impressive vehicle on a track.

Expressing his excitement, the actor enthusiastically stated that the team behind Bujji had broken all the rules of engineering to create a masterpiece. Chaitanya, known for his love for cars, seemed to have an exhilarating experience while riding the futuristic automobile.

Unveiled recently at a pre-release event in Hyderabad, 'Bujji' is a crucial part of the storyline in Kalki 2898 AD. The car is portrayed as Bhairava's (played by Prabhas) loyal and humorous genius partner, aiding him in achieving his mission.

With dimensions of 6075 mm in length, 3380 mm in width, and 2186 mm in height, Bujji boasts an impressive design. Its front wheels nearly reach the presenter's shoulder height, and the hubless wheels feature outer rims with bearings for functionality. The car also has a canopy, and its tyres are specially made by CEAT.

Manufactured by Mahindra and Jayem Motors in Coimbatore, Bujji weighs an astonishing 6 tonnes. It packs a powerful punch with 94 kW of power, 9800 Nm of torque, and a 47 kWh battery. Anand Mahindra revealed that the team at Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai assisted in bringing the vision for this futuristic vehicle to life through simulations of powertrain configuration, architecture, and performance.

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, has generated immense anticipation among movie fans across the country. With an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan alongside Prabhas, the film is one of the most awaited releases of 2024.