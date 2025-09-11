YSRCP’s Amarnath Slams AP Govt Over Medical College Privatization

YSRCP Anakapalli District President and former minister Gudivada Amarnath launched a blistering attack on the coalition government during his inspection of the under-construction Government Medical College at Narsipatnam.

Calling the move to privatize ten government medical colleges under the PPP model a betrayal of the poor, Amarnath warned it would snatch away free medical education from underprivileged students and deny affordable healthcare to the needy.

He reminded that under YSR and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rs 8,500 crore was sanctioned for 18 new government colleges, with five already functional, creating 750 additional MBBS seats. By contrast, he tore into Chandrababu Naidu, asking why, in three terms as Chief Minister, he failed to establish even a single government medical college — yet now seeks to hand over government-built institutions to private players.

Amarnath accused Naidu of double standards on Amaravati, pointing out that of the projected Rs 1.09 lakh crore, only 4% was spent before his government collapsed. Meanwhile, prime lands worth Rs 10 crore an acre are being handed off for Rs 50 lakh, with state land treated as personal jagir.

He slammed the cancellation of Pulivendula Medical College’s permissions, calling it a deliberate attempt to crush opportunities for poor students. On farmers’ issues, he charged that the coalition cheated cultivators — promising Rs 20,000 but releasing only Rs 5,000 this year, with Rs 35,000 still pending.

Turning his ire toward Nara Lokesh, Amarnath said Andhra Pradesh is being run in “North Korea-style” fashion, branding him as “Andhra Kim” for allegedly weaponizing arrests and false cases against YSRCP leaders while shielding corporate cronies.

Amarnath vowed that YSRCP will block privatization at any cost, warning that any PPP agreements will be scrapped and all medical colleges will remain with the government to serve the poor.