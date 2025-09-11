Vizag Metro Rail Project Hits Roadblock: No Bidders for Phase-1 Tenders

The Chandrababu Naidu government is grappling with hurdles even before the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail has been cleared by the Central government.

Acting unilaterally, the ruling TDP alliance invited tenders on July 25 for Phase-1 of the metro rail project. The bid, valued at ₹6,250 crore, was valid for 180 days. With the tender due to lapse on September 12 (Friday), the State government has now extended the deadline to October 7.

According to sources, the extension was prompted after no company came forward to take up the works.

Phase-1 involves the engineering, design, and construction of a 46.23 km viaduct across three corridors, including 20.16 km of a double-decker, four-lane flyover-cum-metro viaduct and 42 elevated stations, to be executed on an EPC basis.

The three corridors under Phase-1 are:

34.26 km between Steel Plant Junction and Kommadi (NH-16)

5.28 km between Gurudwara and Old Post Office

6.91 km between Thatichatiapalem and Chinna Waltair / RK Beach

The total project cost is pegged at ₹11,950 crore.

Sources suggest bidders are wary as the Naidu government seems to be rushing the project without clarity on approvals or financing. The DPR is yet to be sanctioned by the Centre, and no funding plan has been disclosed.

In the run-up to the 2024 elections, TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu pledged to complete the Vizag Metro within three years. Since assuming office in June, however, his government has been accused of pushing ahead with plans and designs without Central approval or assured funds—raising concerns about political grandstanding. The tender notification further stipulates completion within 30 months, adding to contractors’ unease.

Sources said a few companies have asked the government to split Phase-1 into smaller packages. The proposal is under consideration and is likely to be accepted.

With no bidders, unresolved funding, and the DPR still pending, the Vizag Metro Rail project remains in limbo. Unless approvals and financial clarity are secured, the ambitious promise risks becoming yet another stalled infrastructure dream.