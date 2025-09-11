Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Sanjana Galrani Saving The Show From Disaster? Fans Deliver Verdict

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has only just begun, but one contestant has already captured the spotlight, Sanjana Galrani. Despite being nominated in the very first week, Sanjana has managed to win over a huge section of the Bigg Boss fan base. Viewers are rallying behind her with votes, charmed by her chilled attitude and clever gameplay that has made her stand out from the crowd.

Inside the house, Sanjana has taken to the Bigg Boss format like a fish to water. She has shown a knack for staying calm under pressure while also delivering moments of sharp wit. Her savage replies to housemates, including Flora Saini, Thanuja and Bharani, have become a talking point among fans, with many praising her for handling confrontations with both humor and confidence.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Fans Are Loving Sanjana Galrani's Attitude

Adding to the drama, Sanjana was at the center of an unusual controversy when she secretly ate an egg. What seemed like a small act spiraled into an intense fight between Bharani and Mask Man, once again placing Sanjana at the heart of house discussions. She has also stirred emotions by breaking down when her personal life was brought into conversation, showing a vulnerable side that added depth to her otherwise bold persona.

For viewers, this combination of attitude, cleverness and drama has made Sanjana the undeniable star of week one. She has balanced savage comebacks with emotional candor, ensuring she remains one of the most talked about contestants both inside and outside the house.

Because of the way she plays the game, Sanjana is attracting fans in large numbers, ensuring that she is their beloved contestant and encouraging them to vote for her to save her from elimination. While some factions of the audience seem to dislike her and question her strategies, there is no doubt that Sanjana has turned heads with her presence in Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

#Sanjana garu GOAT Abha yesterday episode lo 😂😂🙏🏻 Silent ga Guddu thini oka ata adichindhi 😂😂🙏🏻#BiggBossTelugu9 pic.twitter.com/dOX7WhokBs — Praveen_Chowdary9🦚 (@Praveen4ntr_9) September 11, 2025

#Sanjana is cleverly taking screen space. Adi vellaki ardham kakunda evariki valu arichi gidava padithe valaki scope vasthundi anukuntunnaru

But last ki Sanjana be highlight avuthunnaru prathi danlo #BiggBoss9Telugu #biggbossseason9 — Arya⁷🫧✨ | We connect to 7G 💜 (@thvtaesimp) September 11, 2025

#BiggBossTelugu9 Voting done ✅ today for

Chill

Self respect

Fearless Boss lady 💪 #Sanjana . pic.twitter.com/fNy8ZMjkch — Harsha (@harshanamburi) September 11, 2025

Sanjana weak anni pichi commners nominate chesaru

Tane GameChanger indi epudu 🤣🤣#BiggBossTelugu9 — cinemaholic (@Sriramholic) September 11, 2025