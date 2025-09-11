Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Voting Trends: Sanjana Safe, Shrasti Verma and Suman Shetty in Danger?

Week one of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is already stirring intense discussions. From social media chatter to fan polls, the voting trends show that Sanjana Galrani, along with Rithu, Emmanuel, Thanuja, Flora Saini, Raju Rathod, and Demon Pavan, are sailing safely through. Shrasti Verma and Suman Shetty, however, appear to be standing on shaky ground with fewer votes, placing them squarely in the danger zone.

Sanjana has emerged as the clear breakout star of this opening week. Viewers have been drawn to her chilled yet sharp gameplay. Many are impressed by how she handles conflicts often by delivering savage comebacks with confidence. Whether it’s in exchanges with Flora, Thanuja, or Bharani. Her composed attitude, mixed with emotional depth when personal stories surface, has made her a favorite among fans. She has been nominated this week but fans are already voting en masse to keep her safe, hoping she stays in the game longer.

Shrasti and Suman, in contrast, have not received the same level of support. The buzz indicates that if there is an eviction this weekend, one of them may be asked to leave the house. The social media sentiment suggests viewers are less connected with their gameplay or presence so far, putting them on the back foot in this early stage.

There is also speculation that there might not be an elimination this weekend at all. If that happens, all nominated housemates will get another chance in the upcoming week, upping the pressure but also giving contenders more time to prove themselves.

For now, Sanjana reigns as the most talked-about contestant of week one, and fans are determined to see her power through. Whether Shrasti or Suman turns things around remains to be seen.