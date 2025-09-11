DSSSB Primary Teacher Vacancy 2025: Apply Online for 1,180 Delhi Posts

Good news for aspiring government teachers in Delhi! The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced recruitment for over 1,100 Primary Teacher (PRT) posts. The online application process for Assistant Teacher (Primary) positions will begin on 17th September 2025 at 12 PM. Interested candidates can apply through the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

This recruitment has been issued under Advertisement Number 802/25, and appointments will be made in the Delhi Education Department as well as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Key Details of DSSSB Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025

Recruitment Body: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Post Name: Assistant Teacher (Primary)

Assistant Teacher (Primary) Departments: Directorate of Education / New Delhi Municipal Council

Directorate of Education / New Delhi Municipal Council Total Vacancies: 1,180

1,180 Application Start Date: 17 September 2025, 12 PM

17 September 2025, 12 PM Application Last Date: 16 October 2025, 11:59 PM

16 October 2025, 11:59 PM Application Mode: Online

Online Age Limit: Maximum 30 years (age relaxation applicable as per government norms for reserved categories)

Maximum 30 years (age relaxation applicable as per government norms for reserved categories) Official Notification: DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 PDF

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 PDF Apply Online: DSSSB PRT Teacher Vacancy 2025 Apply Online

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Delhi Primary Teacher recruitment must meet the following qualifications:

For Education Department Posts:

Senior Secondary (10+2) with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), OR

12th with 4-year B.El.Ed, OR

Graduation with 2-year D.El.Ed or equivalent.

Candidates must have cleared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE and passed Hindi, Urdu, or Punjabi at the secondary level.

For Municipal Council Posts:

12th with 2-year Diploma/ETE/JBT/DIET/B.El.Ed in Primary Education.

Must have studied Hindi in 10th grade.

Candidates are advised to check the official notification for detailed eligibility requirements.

Salary

Selected candidates will be offered a salary ranging from ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400/- (Pay Level-06) under Group B, along with additional allowances, which can further increase the monthly salary.

How to Apply

Visit the DSSSB online portal: https://dsssbonline.nic.in

Register with your basic details to generate a User ID and Password.

Log in and carefully fill in all the required information.

Select the correct advertisement, choose the post according to your eligibility, and provide your educational qualifications.

Upload your photograph, signature, and other necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Application Fee

General Candidates: ₹100

SC/ST/PwD and Ex-Servicemen: Exempted

For more details regarding the DSSSB Primary Teacher recruitment, candidates can visit the official DSSSB website.