YSRCP Complains to NHRC Against ABN: Derogatory Remarks Violate Human Rights, Women’s Dignity

A political and legal storm is brewing around ABN Andhra Jyothi after Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy lodged a formal complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), accusing the channel of airing “defamatory, abusive and degrading” content against former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) supporters.

The complaint centres on the April 4, 2026 episode of “Weekend Comment by RK,” which allegedly crossed the line from political critique into outright personal and social humiliation. Gurumoorthy contended that the programme deployed language that was not only insulting but also deeply offensive in tone and intent, targeting an entire political support base with sweeping, derogatory generalisations.

At the heart of the complaint is a particularly controversial remark describing YSRCP supporters as a “spineless batch,” allegedly willing to follow directions blindly—even to the extent of treating their wives as sisters. The MP termed this statement “grossly defamatory and socially degrading,” arguing that it trivialises marital relationships while reducing women to objects within a political insult.

The complaint also flags serious concerns over gender insensitivity, asserting that such commentary violates the constitutional guarantee of dignity and equality for women. By invoking crude analogies involving marital bonds, the broadcast is accused of perpetuating regressive and offensive stereotypes under the guise of political commentary.

Gurumoorthy further argued that the telecast infringes upon the fundamental right to reputation and dignity, protected under Article 21 of the Constitution. He alleged that the content was aired without due verification or offering a right of response, suggesting a deliberate attempt to provoke, sensationalise, and amplify controversy for viewership gains.

The issue has been compounded by the wide dissemination of the clip across television and digital platforms, significantly increasing its reach and, according to the complaint, the extent of reputational harm.

Citing key Supreme Court rulings—including Subramanian Swamy vs Union of India, Vishaka vs State of Rajasthan, and Sahara India vs SEBI—the MP argued that the broadcast violates well-established legal standards on protecting individual reputation, safeguarding women’s dignity, and ensuring responsible media conduct.

The complaint urges the NHRC to take immediate cognisance, initiate action against ABN Andhra Jyothi’s management, including its editorial leadership and programme anchor, and ensure the removal of the contested content. It also calls for stricter enforcement of ethical media guidelines to prevent similar violations in the future.

With political sensitivities and media accountability at stake, the NHRC’s response to the complaint is likely to be closely watched, as it could set the tone for how far television commentary can go before it crosses into actionable misconduct.