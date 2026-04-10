Amaravati Won’t Be Ready Even in 30–40 Years: Sajjala Calls Jagan’s MAVIGUN Best Alternative

YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s Amaravati capital project, asserting that it is “impractical” and may not be completed even in the next 30 to 40 years.

Citing the example of Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Sajjala argued that building infrastructure alone does not create a functional capital. “There are buildings in Nava Raipur, but no people. A capital city cannot thrive without livability and economic activity,” he said.

He claimed that even by Naidu’s own estimates, Amaravati would require an investment of ₹2–3 lakh crore. “At present, the focus is only on constructing accommodation for officials—MLAs, ministers, IAS officers, and judges—while development of plots promised to farmers remains uncertain. No one knows when that will be completed,” he alleged.

Questioning the viability of Amaravati, Sajjala asked how people would be willing to live in a region lacking basic infrastructure while being priced at levels comparable to upscale areas like Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. “Without adequate facilities, who will invest or settle there? Without people, how will it become a living city?” he said.

Push for ‘Mavigun’ Model

Sajjala contrasted Amaravati with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposed “Mavigun” model, claiming it could deliver a functional capital at just 10 percent of the cost and in a much shorter timeframe. He noted that the proposed region already has connectivity through an airport and railway network, with a port expected soon.

“This is the fundamental difference between Jagan’s practical vision and Chandrababu’s expensive, unrealistic plans,” he said.

Questions Over Financial Viability

The YSRCP leader raised concerns over the financial sustainability of Amaravati, questioning how the government plans to generate revenue to justify massive borrowing. “If lands are not yielding returns now, when will they? How much will be spent until then, and what about the mounting interest burden?” he asked.

He also alleged that excessive concessions, including GST benefits, were being extended to contractors, further straining public finances without clear returns.

‘Creating Illusions Around Capital’

Accusing Naidu of misleading the public, Sajjala said the Amaravati project was being projected as an achievable dream without concrete financial planning. “Would he run his own Heritage company with such reckless borrowing and spending?” he asked, drawing a comparison with Naidu’s business practices.

He further alleged that Amaravati was being turned into a “never-ending source of corruption,” benefiting select individuals rather than serving the state’s long-term interests.

Political and Public Debate Intensifies

Sajjala claimed that the “Mavignan” proposal has received a positive response from the public and triggered wider debate, countering what he described as a “manufactured narrative” that YSRCP opposes the capital region.

He also criticised opposition leaders for allegedly supporting controversial remarks made in certain media platforms, stating that protests by YSRCP leaders were a “legitimate expression of outrage” against offensive commentary.

As the debate over Andhra Pradesh’s capital intensifies, Sajjala reiterated that the state’s resources must be used judiciously to deliver a functional and inclusive capital, rather than pursuing what he termed an “unsustainable and debt-driven model.”