YS Jagan Begins Three-Day Pulivendula Tour from Dec 23 to 25; Christmas Events, Praja Durbar Planned

AP Former CM and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy began his three-day visit to Pulivendula on Tuesday, December 23.

According to party sources, the former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president arrived in Pulivendula at around 4.00 pm. Shortly after his arrival, he held a Praja Durbar at the Bakarapuram Camp Office, where he interacted directly with local residents and heard their grievances.

On December 24, YS Jagan is scheduled to travel from Pulivendula to Idupulapaya to participate in a special Christmas prayer meeting. After the programme, he will return to Bakarapuram by 1.00 pm and conduct another Praja Durbar at the camp office. He will stay overnight in Pulivendula.

The tour will conclude on December 25, with YS Jagan set to attend Christmas celebrations at the CSI Church at 8.30 am. He is expected to depart from Pulivendula later in the morning, around 10.30 am.

The visit is seen as part of his ongoing outreach efforts, blending direct public engagement with participation in festive and community events during the Christmas season.

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