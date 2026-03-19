Ramzan Holiday Deferred to March 21; March 20 a Working Day

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that Friday, March 20, will remain a regular working day for all government offices and educational institutions across the state.

The decision comes after religious leaders advised that Ramzan will be observed on March 21 instead. Accordingly, the government has postponed the public holiday to Saturday, March 21.

However, there is still no clarity from the authorities regarding the conduct of the Class 10 English examination scheduled for Saturday. An official announcement on whether the exam will be held as planned or rescheduled is awaited.