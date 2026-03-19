Seetha Payanam OTT Release This Ugadi: Where to Watch?

Seetha Payanam, a film featuring the collaboration of real-life father-daughter duo Arjun Sarja and Aishwarya Arjun, promises an emotional and heartwarming cinematic experience. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it a perfect festive watch.

With a strong ensemble cast including Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Arjun, Dhruva Sarja, Niranjan, Prakash Raj, and Sathyaraj, the film beautifully explores themes of family, love, and life’s unexpected journeys.

Emotional Core and Performances

The emotional scenes between Arjun Sarja and Aishwarya Arjun are said to be the highlight of the film, adding depth and authenticity. The music composed by Anup Rubens enhances the narrative, bringing life to the film’s emotional moments. The film aims to entertain audiences while also encouraging them to reconnect with their loved ones.

Story Overview

The story revolves around Seetha, who loses her mother at a young age and is raised with immense love by her father Rajendra Prasad (played by Sathyaraj). Their bond is deeply emotional and forms the heart of the film.

As Seetha avoids the idea of marriage, her journey from Vizag to Hyderabad takes an unexpected turn. Along the way, chance encounters and surprising events unfold, especially with the entry of Giri (Arjun Sarja) and Basavanna (Dhruva Sarja), shaping an emotional and engaging narrative.

Cast and Crew Speak

Aishwarya Arjun expressed her emotions about the film, saying she feels grateful to be part of Seetha Payanam. She added that working with her father made the experience even more special and described it as a journey filled with learning, love, and trust. She also shared her excitement about audiences watching the film on OTT this Ugadi.

Arjun Sarja called this Ugadi one of the most special moments of his life, stating that the film reflects relationships and the unexpected paths life takes. He said there couldn’t be a better occasion than Ugadi to share this story with families.

Prakash Raj noted that the film’s simplicity and emotional honesty touched him, calling it a story that resonates with every family. He also described working with Arjun Sarja as a memorable experience.

Sathyaraj highlighted the father-daughter bond in the film, saying it feels very close to real life and reflects quiet strength and deep love.

Festive Release

Seetha Payanam is set to stream on Sun Nxt this Ugadi, offering audiences a touching family drama during the festive season.