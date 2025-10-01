Midhun Reddy: I Was Treated as A Terrorist in Jail

YSRCP leader and Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy walked out of Rajahmundry Central Jail after spending 73 days in custody. He had been arrested in connection with the alleged liquor scam under the previous YSRCP government.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday (October 1), Midhun Reddy accused the ruling TDP alliance of targeting YSRCP leaders as part of a political witch-hunt. He asserted:

“Irrespective of how many cases are booked against me, I will continue to fight against the anarchic rule of the Chandrababu Naidu government.”

Asked about his time in jail, the MP said he was treated “like a terrorist”. He recounted,

“I put on a brave face despite the mistreatment. I was not allowed to speak to anyone except the guests who visited me during mulaqat. None of the police officers interacted with me, and I was kept under constant CCTV surveillance. Jail authorities behaved as if national security was at risk if they spoke to me.”

Midhun Reddy further alleged that jail authorities were under immense pressure and failed to provide him even the basic facilities extended to other prisoners. He also claimed that while he was in custody, his parents and family were mentally harassed.

Stating that he could not comment on the liquor scam as the matter is sub judice, he urged people to read the bail order issued by the court to “understand the truth behind the case.”

He accused the TDP of filing false cases against YSRCP leaders, including himself, even during its 2014–19 tenure. “The first case against me was filed by the TDP when I was still studying engineering,” he said mockingly.

The MP charged that the ruling alliance was more focused on pursuing political vendetta than on governing the State effectively.

Midhun Reddy also thanked YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for supporting him during the difficult times.