Heavy Rain Alert in Andhra Pradesh Today, October 1: APSDMA Issues Red Alert for Multiple Districts

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has sounded a red alert for a number of the state's districts, forecasting heavy rain over the next few hours.

According to the latest prediction on October 1, 2025, Srikakulam, Manyam, Alluri, and Anakapalli districts are likely to experience intense rain over the next three hours. Apart from these, Vizianagaram (VZM) and Visakhapatnam districts could also see moderate to heavy rainfall.

Authorities have warned that the rain can be followed by thunderstorms and gusty winds, and these can upset day-to-day life. People have been asked to stay indoors, cancel unnecessary travel, and keep a weather update ready.

The APSDMA also requested people residing in low-lying and flood-affected areas to take precautions to avoid emergent situations. Officials are keeping a close eye on the situation for the safety of people.

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