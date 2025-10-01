Dimple Hayathi, Husband Booked by Hyderabad Police After Househelp Alleges Abuse!

Hyderabad police have registered a case against Dimple Hayathi and her husband, David, following serious allegations by their domestic worker. The case was filed at Film Nagar police station.

The complainant, 22-year-old Priyanka Bibar from Rayagada in Odisha, claimed that soon after she joined the household, she was subjected to mistreatment. She alleged verbal abuse, denial of proper food, and humiliation. In her statement, she said she was insulted with remarks such as “Your life is not even equal to my shoes.”

According to Priyanka, a dispute escalated on September 29 when their pet dog barked. She claims Dimple and David hurled abuses at her, threatened her parents, and when she tried to record the altercation using her mobile phone, David snatched the device and smashed it. She also stated that her clothes were torn during the struggle and she managed to escape.

The complaint also mentions damage to her mobile phone and attempts to assault her. Priyanka approached the police with help from her agent after the incident. Film Nagar police have invoked multiple sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to harassment, assault, and willful injury.

Dimple Hayathi, who is active in Telugu and Tamil cinema, is yet to issue a public response to the allegations. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to record additional statements and gather evidence.

The case has already attracted significant media attention given her prominence in regional films and the serious nature of the claims.