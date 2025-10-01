Traffic Diversions in Hyderabad for Durga Idols Immersion on October 1–2: Durga Visarjan 2025

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the Durga Matha idol immersion processions scheduled at People’s Plaza, Garden Point, baby ponds at Jalavihar, and Sanjeevaiah Park. To ensure smooth movement of vehicles and public safety, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 3:00 PM on October 1 to 6:00 AM on October 2, 2025.

The traffic department stated that restrictions will be implemented on a need basis depending on local conditions. Commuters have been advised to avoid certain routes and plan their travel accordingly.

Key Diversions:

Vehicles from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan Road towards Khairathabad flyover will be diverted at VV Statue towards Nirankari Junction.

Traffic from Nirankari Junction towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Old PS Saifabad towards Ravindra Bharathi and Masabtank. (Only idol processions will be allowed towards Iqbal Minar).

Vehicles from HTP and Old PS Saifabad towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Ravindra Bharathi Junction towards Lakdikapool and HTP.

Traffic from Khairtabad Bada Ganesh Lane will not be allowed towards Mint Lane/Necklace Rotary, and will be diverted at Printing Press Junction towards Rajiv Gandhi Statue.

Vehicles from Upper Tank Bund towards Telugu Thalli Junction will be diverted at Old Ambedkar Statue towards Liberty.

Traffic from Himayath Nagar Y Junction towards Old Ambedkar Statue will be diverted at Liberty towards Basheerbagh. (Only idol processions will be permitted via Old Ambedkar Statue – Telugu Thalli – NTR Marg – Necklace Road).

Vehicles from Children’s Park towards Necklace Road via Sailing Club will be diverted at Budha Bhavan towards Karbala Maidan.

Traffic from Ranigunj towards Necklace Road will be diverted at Nallagutta X Roads towards Minister Road.

Vehicles from Minister Road towards Necklace Road will be diverted at Nallagutta X Roads towards Ranigunj.

Traffic from HTP towards BJR Circle will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards MJ Market.

Congestion-Prone Junctions

Citizens are requested to avoid the following busy stretches between 3:00 PM on October 2 and 6:00 AM on October 3, 2025, where heavy traffic congestion is expected:

VV Statue

Old PS Saifabad

Ravindra Bharathi

HTP Junction

AR Petrol Pump

BJR Statue Circle

Basheerbagh

Liberty

Old Ambedkar Statue

Upper Tank Bund

Nallagutta X Road

Public Advisory

The police have urged citizens to cooperate and use alternative routes to reach their destinations during the immersion processions.

For real-time traffic updates, commuters can follow the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and X (Twitter) @HYDTP. In case of emergencies, the traffic helpline 9010203626 will remain active.

D. Joel Davis, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, has appealed to all commuters to extend their cooperation to ensure safe and smooth idol immersion.