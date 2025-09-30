AP Dussehra School Holidays 2025: Parents Demand Extension

With the festive season underway, parents across Andhra Pradesh are urging the state government to reconsider the school holiday schedule for Dussehra 2025. The state had earlier announced that schools would reopen on October 3, a day after the main festival celebrations. Families say this tight timeline leaves them struggling to return from their native places in time for classes to resume.

Many parents point out that Dussehra is one of the few occasions when families travel long distances to be with relatives. Train tickets and bus bookings are often made weeks in advance, but with schools scheduled to open immediately on October 3, families fear being forced to cut their celebrations short. Some are worried they will have to rush back late at night on Vijayadashami itself to ensure their children attend school the next morning.

Parents have been voicing their concerns both in person and online, urging the government to extend the holiday period. They believe an extension of holidays until October 4 or 5 would allow families to celebrate the festival fully and return home safely without disrupting their children’s attendance. Social media platforms have seen growing discussions, with many parents tagging education department officials and requesting the government to reconsider its decision.

Teachers and school administrators have also acknowledged the challenge. While many support reopening on time to avoid disrupting the academic calendar, they understand that travelling late on the day of Dussehra could be exhausting for students, especially younger children.

The education department has yet to make an official statement, but the mounting pressure from parents is hard to ignore. Andhra Pradesh has a tradition of adjusting school schedules during major festivals when travel and family gatherings peak. A similar extension was granted in past years during Sankranti and Christmas holidays, and parents hope the government will take a flexible approach this time too.