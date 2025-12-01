Cyclone Ditwah alert for Andhra Pradesh: Schools Holiday Likely on December 2?

The severe cyclonic storm ‘Ditwah’, currently located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is showing signs of gradually weakening. According to officials from the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the storm may reduce to a depression by Monday afternoon, December 2, 2025.

Despite the weakening trend, the system continues to pose weather-related risks for coastal districts. Areas such as Nellore and Tirupati are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall as moisture-laden clouds move inland. Residents, especially in low-lying and flood-prone zones, are advised to exercise caution and stay alert.

Authorities have issued strict warnings for fishermen to avoid deep-sea activities until conditions improve. Farmers are also advised to protect crops and prepare for strong winds and heavy rains. Disaster response teams and district administrations are actively monitoring the situation to ensure timely support and quick action in case of emergencies.

With the cyclone affecting multiple regions, there is a possibility of schools declaring holidays on December 2, 2025. As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding school closures. However, if the situation worsens with increased rainfall or flooding, the likelihood of schools remaining closed will rise. Parents and students are encouraged to stay updated through local authorities and weather advisories before planning to travel to schools.

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