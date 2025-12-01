Samantha, Raj Nidimoru Secretly Married at Isha Centre in Coimbatore?

Social media has exploded with speculation that actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has secretly married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The rumours, which began circulating earlier this week, claim that this is Samantha’s second marriage. Neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed or denied the reports, but the chatter online has only grown louder.

What pushed the rumour mill into overdrive was a cryptic Instagram story shared by Raj’s ex-wife Shhyamali De. Her post read, “Desperate People Do Desperate Things,” which many online users interpreted as a subtle reaction to the alleged marriage. The timing of the post added more intensity to the speculation, with fans and media portals picking it up instantly.

Several media reports are now claiming that Samantha and Raj are not only together but already married. However, there is still no official statement from either side, and sources close to both have refused to comment.

Samantha, who has maintained a low profile this year, has not reacted to any of the online buzz. Raj Nidimoru too has stayed completely silent.

Until Samantha or Raj address the rumours directly, the truth remains unclear. But for now, social media is convinced that something significant has happened, and all eyes are on the couple for confirmation.