Hyderabad With 1.85 Crore Population Set To Be Global City After GHMC Expansion

Hyderabad has officially become India’s largest metropolis after the state government approved the merger of 27 surrounding urban local bodies with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. This move significantly expands the city’s geographical footprint and strengthens its position as one of the fastest-growing urban centres in the country.

With this merger, Hyderabad is now preparing to transform into a full-fledged global city. The current population of the metropolitan region stands at nearly 1.85 crore. Once the newly added municipalities are fully integrated, the population is expected to rise further, pushing the city into a new phase of large-scale urban consolidation.

To support the expansion, the government is gearing up to roll out massive infrastructure upgrades. Plans include wider road networks, strengthened public transport, enhanced waste management, upgraded drainage systems and improved civic amenities. Authorities have stated that development funds will be allocated to ensure uniform growth across the new zones and to avoid uneven infrastructure gaps.

With its booming tech ecosystem, expanding economic activity and now a much larger civic boundary, Hyderabad is stepping into a new chapter as India’s largest urban conglomerate. The next few years will determine how smoothly the city transitions into its global-city ambitions.