A Beautiful Breakup on Feb 14, 2026, for Valentine’s Day: Features Ilaiyaraaja’s Symphony

The English-language romantic–supernatural feature “A Beautiful Breakup”, produced by 5 Natures Movies International (London, UK), is gearing up for a worldwide release on Valentine’s Day 2026. Blending haunting drama with orchestral grandeur, the film explores how love and destiny intertwine across the realms of life and the afterlife.

Directed by Ajithvasan Uggina, the film stars Thaksh and Matylda Bajer in lead roles. The story revolves around a couple who decide to end their relationship during one last trip together, only to find themselves entangled in a spiritual mystery hidden within an ancient estate. Based on elements drawn from true events, the film promises an atmospheric and emotionally layered narrative.

At the heart of “A Beautiful Breakup” is an original symphonic score composed by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The legendary composer, with more than 1,400 film scores to his credit, has recorded the soundtrack with the internationally renowned Bow Tie Orchestra, giving the film a Hollywood-scale musical depth. His haunting and soul-stirring music forms the emotional core of the film, elevating both its romantic and supernatural dimensions.

Shot across the United Kingdom and India, the film brings together a global team of artists and technicians, creating a distinctive world-cinema aesthetic.

Thaksh: A Breakout Talent in Global Cinema

Lead actor Thaksh is being hailed as one of the most exciting new talents to emerge on the international film scene. A London-based performer with roots in theatre, screenwriting, and storytelling, he makes his cinematic debut with a performance noted for its intensity and emotional depth.

Following the success of the film’s teaser — which has crossed 1.7 million views — Thaksh has already signed two new feature films, one in the UK and another in Malayalam. He is also in advanced discussions for multiple web series and multilingual film projects. Filmmakers have praised his ability to portray complexity, vulnerability, and mystery with striking finesse.

Producers describe him as a disciplined and emotionally powerful performer, whose multicultural background and creative versatility bring an international flavour to Indian cinema.

In the film, Thaksh stars opposite Matylda Bajer, the UK-based actress and model whose recent work in Aghathiyaa — alongside Arjun Sarja and Jiiva — earned critical appreciation. Together, their on-screen chemistry adds an international energy to the film’s romantic-supernatural narrative.

A Global-Scale Release

With its international cast, live orchestral music, and a supernatural breakup–love story, A Beautiful Breakup is positioned as a unique global offering. The teaser’s strong traction across continents and the upcoming release of a behind-the-scenes music documentary and making-of series are further boosting anticipation.

The Valentine’s Day 2026 release is strategically planned to tap into the 200 million+ global audience that gravitates toward romance, mystery, and supernatural genres — particularly popular among young adults and couples.

As the film readies for its global debut, “A Beautiful Breakup” promises a visually compelling and musically rich cinematic experience that blends emotion, mystery, and timeless romance.

Watch A Beautiful Breakup Teaser Here