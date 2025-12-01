Hyderabad RRR Will Have No Service Roads; NHAI Opts for Axis Path Roads

In a significant shift from the model followed for the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the upcoming Regional Ring Road (RRR) around Greater Hyderabad will not feature traditional service roads. Instead, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to construct axis path roads, a move aimed at improving access and addressing the unique geographic needs surrounding the project.

According to officials, the areas along the RRR alignment are dominated by vast stretches of agricultural land. Constructing full-scale service roads, similar to those on the ORR, would require massive land acquisition, increase costs, and disrupt farmlands. To avoid these issues, NHAI has approved the development of axis path roads that will serve both connectivity and local livelihood requirements.

These axis paths will function as smaller, practical access routes, enabling movement between villages, fields, and the main carriageway without the need for a full service-road network. The alternative approach is expected to reduce land loss for farmers while still providing essential connectivity to the RRR.

Officials say the decision was taken after multiple field surveys and consultations. The primary goal is to ensure that farmers can easily reach their agricultural lands on either side of the highway. With large segments of the RRR running through rural and semi-rural zones, the axis path model is seen as a more sustainable and farmer-friendly solution.

While some commuters expected ORR-style service roads, authorities clarify that the new approach will still ensure smooth traffic flow while balancing local needs and infrastructure efficiency.

The RRR project, once completed, is expected to ease congestion in Hyderabad, improve regional mobility, and boost economic activity across surrounding districts.