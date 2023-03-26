Lone Jana Sena Party (JSP) MLA Rapaka Varaprasad Rao from Razole exposed the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders' vile intention of offering money to MLAs in the recently held MLC Elections under the MLA Quota, and that he was first offered Rs 10 Crores to vote for the TDP and would also be given a good position in the party, he said.

A video of the JSP MLA Rapaka while speaking was heard telling the leaders that he refused the offer and that the TDP leaders approached his friend KSN Raju for his vote. He also said that a certain ‘Rajugaru’ asked him to vote for TDP while he was in the Assembly Hall on that day. He said that the TDP leaders said that if you vote for TDP, you will be given a good position and Rs. 10 crores for cross-voting. " Once you lose your dignity, you cannot live in society and hence I refused the offer, he said. He said that he believed in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance and was willing to work for the party.

The MLA later spoke to Sakshi TV and clarified that in the video which was being shown on other media channels, he had spoken in the Atmeeya Sammelanam in Antarvedi. He said that while speaking in the context of working with integrity and high morals in the party, he had revealed that he was offered money by the TDP. He also said that the Undi MLA Mantena Ramaraju directly approached him and had first offered him money for cross-voting in the MLC Elections and would also be given a 'good position'. He stated that he refused the offer and would not indulge in cross-voting. He also said that his close friend KSN Raju, a YSRCP leader was also approached by the TDP to further offer him money for the voting and that he had refused to convey the offer and rejected the TDP upfront and did not even bring the matter before him, Rapaka clarified.

With this incident, it was confirmed that the TDP leaders indulged in desperate acts of trying to lure MLAs with money and favour for winning the MLC Elections under the MLA quota.

