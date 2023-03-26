Balakrishna as Commentator for IPL 2023

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest film, "Veerasimha Reddy," was a tremendous success. Following this film, he will act in another film which will be directed by Anil Ravipudi. The revised scheduling for this film begins on March 4.

However, an intriguing story about Balayya is making the rounds on social media.

Star Sports has signed with Balakrishna for IPL 2023 and Balakrishna will be seen in the commentary panel on the opening day of IPL 2023(March 31) for Star Sports Telugu.

It is worth mentioning that Balakrishna is a die-hard cricket lover who played competitively in college. He played with former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin and frequently displayed his passion for the game.