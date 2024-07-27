Watch - Controversy over PV Sindhu's Saree: Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

At the grand opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu had the rare honor of being the flag bearer. Draped in a tricolor saree, she led the Indian contingent with pride. Sindhu shared photos of the event on social media, expressing that there is no greater honor in her life than this moment.

Controversy Over Indian Olympic Uniform

However, the saree worn by PV Sindhu at the international sports stage sparked controversy. Bengaluru-based writer Dr. Nandita Iyer posted on X criticizing the outfit designed by Tarun Tahiliani, calling it very poor in quality. She remarked that better sarees can be found for ₹200 on the streets of Mumbai, describing the outfit as poorly made from cheap polyester fabric with an ikat print, failing to capture the essence of the tricolor and looking chaotic. She also questioned if the design was outsourced to an intern or hastily created in the last three minutes, expressing that it was an insult to India’s rich textile heritage and history. Dr. Iyer clarified that her comments were not meant to disrespect the athletes wearing the designer outfits.

On Instagram, Susan Thomas, former director of NIFT Bengaluru, also shared her perspective on the Indian Olympic uniform. The celebrations in Paris, the fashion capital, were spectacular, marking the first time in Olympic history that festivities took place on a river. PV Sindhu and table tennis champion Sharath Kamal served as the Indian flag bearers at the event. French President Emmanuel Macron, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, and legendary athletes were among the attendees.

For the opening ceremony, renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani created exceptional outfits for Indian athletes, highlighting Indian heritage on the global stage. Male athletes wore white kurtas with Bundi jackets adorned with orange and green embroidery. The jackets featured pockets inscribed with "India" and the Olympic logo. The women’s uniforms included sarees and jackets designed with a blend of three colors.