Rajesh Kumar turns chef, shares healthy foxtail millet & peas pulao recipe

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor Rajesh Kumar, who is best known for his portrayal of Rosesh in the sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', has turned chef and shared an interesting recipe for foxtail millet and peas pulao with his fans.

The 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand' actor took to Instagram and posted a video of himself cooking foxtail millet (Kangni) and peas pulao alongside chef Vikas Chawla.

In the caption, Rajesh wrote: "#MILLETS ARE remedy FOR 100’s of diseases. Tried cooking one of the simplest recipes under the guidance of great #chefvikaschawla. Also sharing the recipe. DO TRY AT HOME...Foxtail Millet (Kangni) and Peas Pulao."

Rajesh also shared the entire recipe for the dish.

"Recipe Ingredients: 1 cup boiled foxtail millet (check boiled millet recipe link below). 1-2 teaspoons ghee (as per choice). half teaspoon cumin seeds. 1 medium onion, thinly sliced. 15-20 shreds of ginger julienne (as per choice). 1 green chilli (slant cut).Salt, to taste. Fresh coriander for garnish. 2 teaspoons fried onion (it will add another level of flavour)."

The actor further shared the instructions for the recipe.

"Instructions: 1. Take 1 cup boiled millets. (Recipe link given below or check on @yourmilletchef page). 2. Heat ghee over medium flame and add cumin. 3. Stir for a minute until the onions are translucent; do not let them brown. Add ginger julienne and green chillies, and stir for a few seconds. 4. Add boiled peas and salt, stir it. 5. Sprinkle a handful of water all over the pan and immediately pour over boiled millet, spreading evenly on the cooked mixture. 6. After spreading millets, sprinkle salt as per taste. 7. Wait for 2 minutes as this will allow the steam to pass through millets, giving the flavour of veggies underneath. 8. Stir well and serve hot with fresh coriander leaves. CHEF’S TIP: Please do try adding fried onion to take it to another level. (We haven’t shown it here)."

Rajesh added: "You may also try this recipe with other large millets, like proso and kodo. You may try any other vegetables of your choice."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was recently seen in the mystery film 'Rautu Ka Raaz' and the web series 'Yeh Meri Family 2'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.