Watch: Balakrishna pushes heroine at a movie event

Tollywood actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya is known for his short temper and throwing tantrums on the stage. The makers of Vishwak Sen’s upcoming movie Gangs of Godavari held a pre-release event in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari movie is slated for a theatrical release on May 31.

The event was graced by the chief guest Balayya and the star cast of the Gangs of Godavari including Vishwak Sen, Neha Shetty, Anjali and others. While the compere was talking about the film and its positives, Balayya pushed Anjali aside, who was standing next to co-actor Neha Shetty. The actress felt embarrassed but maintained her calm with a silly smile. He also reportedly consumed alcohol in a water bottle at the event. The shocking behaviour of Balayya was caught on camera and the video clip soon went viral on social media.

Balayya has made similar gestures and unacceptable remarks on women and nurses in the past. A few years ago, a Tamil actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Vichitra had commented, without taking the actor’s name, that a popular Telugu star had misbehaved with her.

