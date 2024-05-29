Rashmika Mandanna Responds to Fans' Request

Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna, known for her friendly rapport with fans, recently graced the pre-release event of the movie "Gam Gam Ganesha," featuring Anand Deverakonda in the lead role. At the event, held in the presence of a delighted local audience, Mandanna delivered her speech in Telugu.

However, her interactions didn't end there, as fans from Delhi took to social media to request her to speak in English during such events. Mandanna, acknowledging their request with thoughtfulness, explained her stance, expressing her efforts to ensure everyone understands her regardless of their language.

She shared updates about her professional projects, including her much-anticipated pan-India film "Pushpa 2: The Rule," set for release on August 15. Mandanna is also working on a female-centric film titled "The Girlfriend" and will be seen alongside Dhanush in "Kubera." Additionally, she will feature in Hindi films alongside Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal in "Sikandar" and "Chaava," respectively.

Mandanna's engaging presence on social media and her commitment to connecting with fans reflect her popularity and professionalism in the entertainment industry.