I Broke Down After Doing Intimates Scenes In Bahishkarana: Anjali

Ever since Bahishkarana released on July 19 on ZEE 5, the rustic drama has been getting rave reviews. The show has been one of the most-talked about for its rustic set up, action sequences and of course the intense performance of Anjali. The actress played the role of a rustic woman Pushpa, a prostitute, and her performance has been raved about by the audiences.

The actress is ecstatic with the response for the show and her performance. “I was raw and rustic and thoroughly enjoyed playing Pushpa in Bahishkarana,” shares Anjali. She further says that Pushpa has a lot of depth in the character and it’s the profundity in writing that made the character intense and powerful.

Bahishkarana comes across as a rustic realistic drama, and Pushpa’s character has a roller coaster of emotions. For the first time the actress has done steamy scenes as part of the character. But Anjali says that she wasn’t comfortable initially playing bold scenes and also acknowledges that doing such scenes was challenging.

“I had to go through a lot of emotions after the scene; I broke down after doing one of the steamy scenes in Bahishkarana,” reveals Anjali. “May be because that was the first time I did such a scene or because I wasn’t mentally prepared for doing such a scene. I was not game but I had to do the scene. After a steamy scene, I broke down for some reason. It was challenging and draining,” comments Anjali, admitting that intimate scenes hit her hard psychologically.

Anjali acknowledges that she was conscious when playing such characters. She did a lot of work while working on the nuances of the characters so that it doesn’t have any misconceptions. “I also shot the steamy scenes with very few people on the sets, the director made sure that the crew was limited and that I was comfortable,” she states, adding that the scenes were aesthetically shot in such a way that the character doesn’t lose its essence and spirit.

In just three days of it’s release, the show crossed 35 million streaming minutes. Directed by Mukesh Prajapathi and produced by Prashanti Malisetti. T, "Bahishkarana" is a six-episode series presently streaming on ZEE 5.