Bahishkarana's intimate scenes were a challenge: Anjali

Actress Anjali recently appeared in a web series titled Bahishkarana, streaming on ZEE5. The series included intimate scenes with two other male actors, namely, Shritej and Ravindra Vijay.

The actress was asked at the show's success event whether she liked doing intimate scenes. "Such scenes are never easy for any actor, regardless of gender," Anjali said.

She explained that despite the intimate nature of the scenes, there is actually a large crew present during filming. Anjali emphasized that while she performed these scenes for her character, it was certainly not a pleasurable experience.

Anjali has acted in movies like Geethanjali Malli Vacchindi and Gangs of Godavari. Sarrainodu, Chitrangada and Nishabdham are among her Telugu movies in the last many years.