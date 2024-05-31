Chinmayi Comments on Balakrishna and Anjali In ident

Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is embroiled in controversy after a video of him pushing actress Anjali on stage went viral. The incident took place during a promotional event for the upcoming Telugu film 'Gangs of Godavari.' Singer Chinmayi Sripada has shared her thoughts on why Anjali might have laughed when he pushed her and tried to cover up the situation. She strongly expressed how 'men in power' make things difficult for women through their misbehaviour.

In the video, Balakrishna, a special guest at the event, is seen asking the film's actors, including Anjali, to move aside. Moments later, he pushes Anjali, almost causing her to fall. Although Anjali was seen laughing along with Neha Shetty and others on stage, the clip sparked outrage on social media. Some criticized Anjali for not reacting but laughing on stage.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada defended Anjali and criticised the trolls. In a tweet, Chinmayi said, "One of the biggest problems I notice from people sharing this 'Look at her laughing. She should have ____'. It is impossible to respond according to your spectator response as you watch this on your device. This moral policing, holier-than-thou - pure as the driven snow - Harishchandra/Sri Ramachandramoorthy or their relative incarnates will fail to understand."

She further added, "Society itself refuses to hold men in power who misbehave responsibly, especially when they come from money, caste, and political power. Don't come and tell women what to say and how to behave when you have everything to gain and nothing to lose."

The incident has triggered a wave of reactions on social media. Users have expressed their shock and disappointment over Balakrishna's behaviour. One user's comment, 'Balakrishna should apologize to Anjali by touching her feet. What kind of behaviour is this?' encapsulates the general sentiment.