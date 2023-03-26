CHITTOOR: Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh RK Roja slammed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSRCP MLAs who were involved in a cross-voting row, and stated that the Opposition could not even touch the Pulivendula Check Post, forget about winning the upcoming Assembly Elections she fired.

Speaking to the media on Sunday in response to the Tadikonda MLA Vundavalli Sridevi (who is one of the four MLAs suspended) press meet, she said that if a lion takes a step backward it does not signify defeat she stated in reaction to the TDP winning just one seat.

She alleged that the four MLAs were bought over by Chandrababu Naidu by spending crores of rupees. “Just winning one MLC seat the TDP chief is creating a commotion, and making tall claims that the TDP can win the Pulivendula seat. They cannot even touch the Pulivendula check post, she fired. We will win 175 out of 175 seats in the next elections,” she stated confidently. The Minister stated that Chandrababu Naidu always indulged in degenerative politics.

The YSRCP on Friday suspended four party legislators for violating the whip and cross-voting for the opposition TDP candidate in the legislative council polls. The four suspended YSRCP MLAs are Vundavalli Sridevi from Tadikonda constituency, Mekapati Chandra Sekhar Reddy representing the Udayagiri seat, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy from Venkatagiri constituency, and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy representing Nellore Rural.

Advisor to the state government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy stated they found that the four MLAs had violated the party whip and crossed the line to support the TDP. " We have information that the MLAs were offered Rs 15 to 20 crore (by TDP) and were probably also promised a ticket from their constituency in the next MLA election by Chandrababu Naidu," he alleged.

