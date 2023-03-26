Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party MP Midhun Reddy said four party legislators were suspended after the internal party inquiry found evidence that they had violated the whip and cross-voted for a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate in the legislative council polls. Midhun Reddy said whoever disagreed with YS Jagan, their defeat was inevitable.

The four legislators who were suspended from the YSRCP are Vundavalli Sridevi from Tadikonda constituency, Mekapati Chandra Sekhar Reddy representing Udayagiri seat, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy from Venkatagiri constituency and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy representing Nellore Rural.

“The chief minister had already warned that there were no seats for leaders who indulge in cross-voting. (The TDP chief) Chandrababu Naidu has no ethics. Everyone knows how the TDP leader bought party legislators and deceived party founder NT Rama Rao,” Midhun Reddy told reporters here.

The YSRCP MP dared the TDP leader Lokesh to contest the Assembly election from Chittoor. He expressed confidence that the ruling party will sweep the elections by wining 175 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

