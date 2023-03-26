PM Modi pays tribute to woman power in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' paid tribute to woman power.

"This is the time of Navratri, the time to worship Shakti. Today, the potential of India which is emerging from a new perspective, our woman power has a very big role in it. Recently, many such examples have emerged before us. You must have seen Asia's first female loco pilot Surekha Yadav on social media. Surekha ji, setting another record, has also become the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express as well," he said in the address.

Referring to film producer Guneet Monga, whose documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' won the Oscar award earlier this month, Modi said, "This month producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves brought laurels to the country by winning an Oscar for their documentary, 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

"Sister Jyotirmayi Mohanty, Scientist of Bhabha Atomic Research Center has also notched another achievement for the country. Jyotirmoyee has received a special award from IUPAC in the field of chemistry and chemical engineering. Earlier this year, India's Under-19 women's cricket team created history by winning the T-20 World Cup."

Referring to women in politics, the prime minister said, "If you look at politics, a new beginning has taken place in Nagaland. In Nagaland, for the first time in 75 years, two women legislators have reached the Vidhan Sabha through their victory. One of them has also been made a minister in the Government of Nagaland, that is, for the first time the people of the state have also got a woman minister."

PM Modi also mentioned women members of the NDRF contingent, which had gone for relief and rehabilitation work in quake-hit Turkey.

"India has also deployed a women-only platoon in the peacekeeping force under the UN mission," Modi said.

The prime minister also referred to Group Captain Shalija Dhami, the first woman Air Force officer to get a Command Appointment in a Combat Unit.

Modi also mentioned Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army, the first woman officer to be posted at Siachen.

The prime minister also highlighted the importance of organ donation and solar energy in his broadcast.

