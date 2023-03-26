Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympics champion, usually displays his skills in the track and field domain but recently he proved that he not only believes in working hard but also in partying hard.

The javelin-thrower athlete literally owned the floor at a party hosted by the Indian Sports Honours held in Juhu, Mumbai. The gold medal winner was seen showing his dancing skills at the party and now the video of his grooving with well-known social media influencers and YouTubers at the event is receiving wholesome praise from netizens.

In the video clip shared on Instagram, Chopra is seen dancing to Hardy Sandhu’s massive hit track ‘Bijlee Bijlee’. The video clip is garnering a lot of attention from social media users. The clip has received over 46k likes so far.

“Ruhee Dosani, Yashraj Mukhate and Dipraj Jadhav make Neeraj Chopra dance for the first time ever. Seen at the Indian Sports Honours,” reads the caption.

Several users have praised the dancing skills of Chopra. The social media users have said that Neeraj Chopra has become their crush now.

