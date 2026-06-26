Ketan Agarwal Case: Siya Goyal's Mother's Shocking Reaction

Police have alleged that Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to kill 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal by pushing him into a deep gorge at Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra's Sahyadri range.

According to the police, Siya met Chetan at a cafe in Pune on the morning of June 18, where they allegedly planned the crime. Investigators claim the two discussed how the murder would be carried out and identified possible spots on the fort from where Ketan could be pushed.

Later that afternoon, Siya took Ketan to Lohagad Fort for what was presented as a trekking trip, while Chetan followed separately.

Police allege that the two pushed Ketan from behind into the gorge. After the incident, Siya allegedly informed Ketan's family that he had slipped and fallen during the trek.

Officials have also examined the accused's phone records, which allegedly show that Siya and Chetan exchanged 2,004 calls over the past six to seven months, spending nearly 238 hours talking to each other.

Some of the conversations allegedly lasted two to three hours. Police said the two first met at a Diwali party in 2025.

Ketan Agarwal was a director and chief marketing officer in his family's real estate business, Success Group. Siya had completed a commerce degree from a private college.

The couple got engaged in February this year and were scheduled to marry in November in Udaipur, where a palace had already been booked for the wedding.

According to the police, Siya did not want to go ahead with the marriage, and police believe she and Chetan saw Ketan as an obstacle to their relationship. Both have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. The investigation is ongoing.

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