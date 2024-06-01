Atma Sakshi predicts YSR Congress Party’s win

AP Exit Polls 2024: Atma Sakshi SAS exit poll has projected a wide lead for the incumbent YSRCP in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. According to the poll, YSRCP is expected to win between 98-116 seats, while the opposition alliance led by TDP is projected to secure 59-77 seats.

The exit poll estimates YSRCP's vote share at 49.5 percent, while the TDP alliance is expected to receive 47.25 percent of the votes polled, Indian National Congress is expected to receive only 2.2 percent of the votes while other parties get 1.05 percent vote share.

Within the TDP-led alliance, the Jana Sena Party is expected to win around 7 seats, while the BJP may secure 1 seat, as per the exit poll projections.

Notably, Andhra Pradesh went to the polls in a single phase on May 13. The elections were held concurrently with the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

