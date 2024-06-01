AP Exit Poll 2024: YSRCP To Win Big, Female Voters Made Difference!

With the conclusion of polling in the seventh and final phase of the 2024 General Elections today, exit poll projections are being released by various pollsters.

The Andhra Pradesh assembly elections this year have been one of the most polarised and closely contested in recent memory, according to exit poll data released by Chanakyya. In terms of vote percentage, the polls indicate a close contest between the ruling YSRCP party and the opposition TDP alliance.

The exit poll projections indicate the YSRCP is likely to secure around 50% of the total votes cast, while the TDP-led alliance is projected to get approximately 46% of the vote share. Congress alliance is estimated to secure 2.5% of the votes, with the remaining 1.5% going to other political parties.

In terms of seat projections, Chanakyya exit polls indicate YSRCP may win 110-120 seats in the 175-member assembly, while the TDP alliance is projected to get 55-65 seats.

While male voters appeared to favor the TDP-led alliance, female voters overwhelmingly backed the incumbent YSRCP. The gender divide has been a major factor in the elections.

A key factor was the significantly higher female voter turnout compared to males. Exit polls suggest there were 31 assembly segments where male voter turnout exceeded female turnout. But in the remaining 144 segments, female voter participation outnumbered males by around 5,00,000 votes. Pollster said the gender divide and the "female vote" will likely decide who forms the next government in Andhra Pradesh.