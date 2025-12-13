Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Cold Wave alert for three days!

A cold wave has tightened its grip over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bringing very chilly mornings and nights, even as afternoons remain relatively sunny. In several places, temperatures have dropped sharply, touching single-digit levels and making daily life uncomfortable for residents.

According to the Meteorological Department, the cold conditions are expected to continue from tomorrow, Monday, December 14, 15, and are likely to persist for the next two to three days. Strong cold winds are predicted during the early mornings and late evenings, increasing the chill factor across both states.

In Telangana, northern districts are experiencing the most severe cold. Places such as Adilabad, Medak, and Hanumakonda have recorded very low minimum temperatures, while Hyderabad has also seen unusually cold conditions, with some areas reporting near single-digit readings. Similar cold weather is being felt in the Manyam regions of Andhra Pradesh.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for most districts of Telangana, warning people to remain cautious. Officials say the cold wave conditions may continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, with no major relief expected immediately.

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