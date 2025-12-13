Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Parvathy–Kamruddin Kissed in Dark Room?

A recent video involving Bigg Boss Tamil contestants Parvathy and Kamruddin has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread discussion among viewers and netizens. The clip, which has been circulating across multiple platforms, has drawn attention due to what fans describe as an “intimate moment” between the two contestants inside the Bigg Boss house.

According to social media users, the incident reportedly took place in a dark room, where the contestants were seen spending time together. While the visuals in the video are unclear and do not show any explicit scenes, several viewers claim that sounds resembling kissing could be heard through the microphones worn by the contestants. This has led to intense speculation and debate online.

Reports suggest that Parvathy and Kamruddin remained inside the room for nearly an hour before Bigg Boss intervened and asked them to come out. The extended duration of their stay has further fueled curiosity among fans of the show.

Meanwhile, many viewers have pointed out that a possible romantic angle between Parvathy and Kamruddin has been evident since the early days of the season. Several fans believe that the duo has shared a close bond from the beginning, and this moment has only added to the ongoing narrative surrounding their relationship inside the house.

As expected, reactions on social media remain divided. While some fans are excited about the emerging love track and consider it part of the show’s entertainment value, others have criticized the moment as unnecessary and distracting from the game.

The makers of Bigg Boss Tamil have not issued any official statement regarding the incident so far. However, such moments continue to keep the reality show in the spotlight, ensuring high engagement and discussion among its massive viewer base.