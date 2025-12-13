Lionel Messi’s Kolkata Visit Ends in Chaos, Fans Left Disappointed

Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated appearance in Kolkata on Saturday ended in disappointment and chaos, leaving thousands of fans angry and frustrated. The football icon was in the city as part of the G.O.A.T. Tour and arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium around 11:15 a.m., but his visit lasted barely 20 minutes.

Fans who had paid between ₹5,000 and ₹25,000 to attend the event said they could not even get a clear glimpse of the Argentine star. Heavy security arrangements and the presence of several guests standing close to Messi reportedly blocked the view from the stands. Although Messi was expected to take a full round of the stadium and greet supporters, the plan was abandoned as the crowd grew restless.

Soon after Messi appeared, the situation inside the stadium worsened. Angry fans began throwing chairs and bottles, and some even entered restricted areas, damaging structures set up for the programme. As the unrest escalated, security personnel quickly escorted Messi out of the venue to ensure his safety.

The event was cut short, and several prominent personalities who were expected to attend could not take part. Police and Rapid Action Force personnel later used mild force to control the crowd and prevent further damage to the stadium.

Many fans accused the organisers and political leaders of mismanaging the event and failing to deliver what had been promised. Several supporters said Messi spent only a few minutes at the venue, did not interact with the crowd, and did not perform any football activity, making them feel cheated after spending significant money and time.

Following the incident, the main organiser of the event was arrested after a complaint was filed. The state government also announced the formation of an enquiry committee to investigate the lapses, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

What was meant to be a memorable celebration of football in Kolkata ultimately turned into an episode of chaos and disappointment for fans.

Also read: Lionel Messi Set to Play Football Match with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium