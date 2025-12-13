EPFO Interest Rate Hike: EPF Likely to Rise to 9% in FY 2025–26

Millions of salaried employees could soon benefit from higher returns on their retirement savings, as the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is reportedly considering an increase in the EPF interest rate for the financial years 2025–26. As per preliminary discussions, the central government may raise the interest rate to 9 percent, significantly higher than last year’s rate.

If approved, the move would benefit nearly 7.5 crore EPF subscribers, enhancing long-term savings for salaried employees across the country. The proposal is expected to be reviewed at the upcoming EPFO Central Board of Trustees meeting. However, no official confirmation on the final interest rate has been announced yet.

How Much Interest Will EPF Members Earn at 9%?

A higher EPF interest rate would translate into a noticeable increase in annual earnings for PF account holders. If the rate is fixed at 9 percent, the expected annual interest would be:

A PF balance of ₹5 lakh would earn ₹45,000

A balance of ₹4 lakh would earn ₹36,000

A balance of ₹3 lakh would earn ₹27,000

This proposed increase represents a 0.75 percent rise from the current EPF interest rate of 8.25 percent, which was applicable for the financial year 2024–25. The government is expected to take a final decision by February.

How to Check EPF Balance Online

EPFO members can track their PF balance and interest credits through the online EPF passbook facility. The process is simple:

Visit passbook. epfindia.gov.in

Log in using your UAN, password, and captcha

Click on View → View Passbook

Your contribution details and updated EPF balance will be displayed

This remains the fastest and most reliable way to monitor PF contributions and interest credits.

Interest Is Credited Annually

The central government credits EPF interest to members’ accounts once every year. For the current financial year, PF subscribers received 8.25 percent interest, and expectations are high for an upward revision in the coming year.

With discussions already underway, the anticipated EPFO update could deliver one of the most attractive EPF interest rates in recent years, strengthening retirement savings for millions of employees.