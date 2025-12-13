Christmas 2025 Weather Forecast: Will We See a White Christmas This Year?

As December unfolds with relatively mild conditions, the prospect of a white Christmas in 2025 remains uncertain. While it is still too early for a definitive forecast, early indications suggest that weather patterns could shift slightly cooler and calmer as Christmas approaches.

Historically, the chances of snow on Christmas Day in the UK are not insignificant. Since the early 2000s, more than half of all Christmas Days have recorded snowfall somewhere in the country. However, predicting whether this year will meet the criteria for a “white Christmas” is challenging at this stage.

What does the early Christmas forecast suggest?

Meteorologists rely on data from multiple weather supercomputers operating across different timescales. While these models do not yet agree on the finer details of the Christmas forecast, some common trends are emerging.

The first half of December has been dominated by mild, wet weather driven by Atlantic low-pressure systems. This pattern is expected to persist for at least another week. Toward late December, however, there is a possibility of higher pressure developing, which could bring drier and more settled conditions.

Temperatures are likely to dip closer to seasonal averages, but there are currently no strong signals of severe cold. Frost and fog may become more frequent overnight during the Christmas period. While wintry showers—particularly over northern high ground—cannot be ruled out, there is no indication so far of widespread snowfall.

Given how difficult it is to forecast snow in the UK, it remains too early to say whether Christmas 2025 will be white.

What officially counts as a “white Christmas”?

The traditional image of deep, crisp snow is not required for an official white Christmas. Under the Met Office definition, just one snowflake needs to be observed falling at any of its roughly 300 monitoring stations at any point during Christmas Day (December 25).

Snow already lying on the ground does not count unless fresh snowfall is recorded on the day itself, even if it creates a festive winter scene.

What are the chances this year?

Since 2020, every Christmas except 2024 has officially qualified as a white Christmas, although snowfall was minimal and rarely settled in most locations. The last widespread white Christmas occurred in 2010, when snow fell at nearly one-fifth of weather stations, and an unusually high 83% reported snow lying on the ground.

Snowfall is generally more common in the UK from January to March than in December, but the odds remain reasonably high that at least one location will see snow on December 25.

That said, climate change is influencing long-term trends. UK winters are becoming milder and wetter overall, which reduces the likelihood of widespread snowfall at Christmas. Still, meteorologists note that natural weather variability means cold and snowy winters—and the occasional white Christmas—are far from impossible in the future.