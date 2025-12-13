Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Suman Shetty Eliminated, Double Eviction Buzz Grips the House

As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 inches closer to its grand finale, the competition inside the house has reached a critical stage. With just one week remaining in the season, the makers are reportedly planning a double elimination, which has sparked intense discussions among fans and viewers.

According to strong buzz from social media and entertainment circles, contestant Suman Shetty has been eliminated from the show during Saturday’s episode. Sources suggest that Suman received the least number of votes among the nominated housemates and was asked to leave the house, bringing an end to his journey just days before the finale week.

However, the drama may not end there. Several posts circulating on social media claim that Bigg Boss Telugu 9 could witness another eviction during Sunday’s episode. With seven contestants still in the house and limited time left, the possibility of a second elimination appears high.

As per online speculation, Sanjana, Bharani, or Demon Pawan are said to be in the danger zone, with one of them likely to face eviction in the upcoming episode. While there is no official confirmation from the show’s makers yet, the rumors have added to the excitement and suspense among fans.

If the reports turn out to be true, the double eviction will significantly impact the game dynamics and reshape the finale race. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see which contestants will secure a spot in the finale week and who will fall short at the final hurdle.

An official announcement is expected during the weekend episodes, keeping audiences hooked till the very end of the season.