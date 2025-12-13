Christmas 2025 Holiday: Are Banks and Post Offices Open on December 25?

As Christmas approaches, Americans are advised to plan ahead for banking, mailing, and investment-related activities, as most essential services will be unavailable on Christmas Day this year.

Christmas will be observed on Thursday, December 25, 2025, and the holiday will bring widespread closures across banks, post offices, and financial markets. While select restaurant chains may remain open, nearly all grocery stores, retail outlets, and government-linked services will shut down for the day.

According to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), all post office locations will be closed on Christmas Day, and no regular mail delivery will take place. Postal services will resume on Friday, December 26, when post offices reopen for retail operations and mail delivery returns to normal.

Major banks across the country will also observe the Christmas holiday. Branches of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Capital One, PNC, Truist, and several other financial institutions will remain closed on December 25. Normal banking operations are scheduled to resume on December 26. Customers are encouraged to complete in-branch transactions in advance or rely on online and mobile banking services where available.

In addition, U.S. financial markets will be closed on Christmas Day. The stock market will shut early at 1 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve, in line with standard holiday trading schedules.

With multiple services unavailable on December 25, officials recommend planning ahead to avoid last-minute inconveniences during the holiday period.