Andhra Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains from Nov 29 to Dec 2: APSDMA Warns Citizens

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for another spell of intense rainfall as multiple weather systems begin to strengthen over the region. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast moderate to heavy rains across several parts of the state toward the end of November. Authorities have advised farmers and fishermen to stay vigilant.

According to APSDMA, a deep depression over the Malacca Strait is moving west–northwest and is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area within the next six hours. The system may further strengthen into a cyclone over the south Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, a separate low-pressure zone has also formed over the Comorin region, the southwest Bay of Bengal, and areas surrounding Sri Lanka due to cyclonic circulation. This system is expected to intensify within 24 hours.

As a result, coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema are likely to witness moderate showers in some areas and heavy rainfall in several pockets between November 29 and December 2 (Saturday to Tuesday).

Advisories Issued

Fishermen Alert : APSDMA has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea from November 27 (Thursday) due to turbulent weather conditions. Those currently at sea have been instructed to return immediately.

: APSDMA has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea from November 27 (Thursday) due to turbulent weather conditions. Those currently at sea have been instructed to return immediately. Farmers Advised Caution: With rains expected over the next three days, officials have urged farmers to take necessary precautions to protect their crops and plan agricultural activities accordingly.

Authorities are closely monitoring the evolving systems and will issue further updates as needed.