Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati Gets 4 New Coaches

The Vande Bharat Express running between Secunderabad and Tirupati is all set to operate with 20 coaches starting Wednesday, November 26. The South Central Railway has officially confirmed that the upgrade is permanent, marking a significant boost in capacity on one of the most in-demand routes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Until now, the train operated with 16 coaches, including two Executive Class and fourteen AC Chair Car coaches. With the latest enhancement, four additional AC Chair Car coaches have been attached, taking the total number of coaches to 20. This upgrade will add 312 extra seats, offering much-needed relief for passengers who often struggle to secure tickets on this busy corridor.

Railway officials confirmed that despite the expansion, there will be no change in the train’s schedule or stoppages. The timings, halts and overall service pattern will remain the same, ensuring continuity for regular commuters.

The Secunderabad–Tirupati Vande Bharat Express is one of the most popular semi-high-speed trains in the region, connecting Hyderabad to the prominent temple town of Tirupati. The permanent increase in coach capacity is expected to significantly improve travel convenience, especially during weekends, festival seasons and peak pilgrimage periods.