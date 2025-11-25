Baahubali The Epic OTT Release: Where to Watch India’s Biggest Blockbuster?

The mighty Baahubali saga is gearing up for a grand digital comeback. According to latest reports, Baahubali: The Epic is all set to release on major OTT platforms, including JioHotstar and Netflix, by early next month. This update has created massive excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for the digital arrival of the reimagined version of India’s most celebrated cinematic universe.

The re-release of Baahubali: The Epic in theatres turned out to be a phenomenal success, pulling record crowds across India. The film reportedly collected close to ₹50 crore during its re-release window, a staggering number for a restored version of a previously released blockbuster. Trade analysts called it a “historic achievement,” noting that no other re-released Indian film has come close to this feat in recent times.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the Baahubali franchise has an unmatched fan base, and the renewed interest after the re-release clearly shows the franchise's cultural impact and enduring popularity. With the digital release approaching, fans will soon be able to enjoy the refreshed epic from the comfort of their homes.

An official date from the OTT platforms is expected soon, but all signs indicate an early-December premiere.